Matty Jones confident Luke Harris and Owen Beck will be ready for Wales U21 duty

Matty Jones insists Luke Harris and Owen Beck will be ready for Wales Under-21 duty on Friday less than 48 hours after being involved with the senior team.

The pair were on the bench as Wales warmed up for their Euro 2024 qualifier against Croatia with a 4-0 friendly victory over Gibraltar on Wednesday.

Harris and Beck will undergo recovery at Wales’ Colliers Park base in Wrexham on Thursday before boarding a flight to the Czech Republic and going on to Ceske Budejovice in the south of the country.

Wales U21 boss Jones said: “To fly them out to the Czech Republic takes a lot of effort and communication from all (Football Association of Wales) departments and the players’ clubs to make sure it works.

“We’ve got recovery strategies in place before flying them out – and we’ve found a way of doing it.

“This was a fantastic opportunity for these players and something in the past that could easily have been overlooked with the logistical difficulties.

“But we saw an opportunity for them to have that exposure of first-team training before being able to join us in the Czech Republic.”

Gibraltar

Charlie Savage and Joe Low will miss the Czech qualifier to stay with the senior camp after making their debuts against Gibraltar.

Wales top their 2025 UEFA European U21 Championship qualifying group after taking four points from two away games.

Rubin Colwill’s double secured a 2-2 draw against top seeds Denmark in June and Wales won 3-2 in Lithuania last month.

“We’re in a wonderful place at the moment and it’s not just the results showing that, it’s the individual performances as well,” said Jones.

“We know that they’re really tough opponents as they’ve qualified numerous times.

“The satisfaction we would take is getting a positive result away from home and that would be three in a row, which is always difficult to do in international football.”

