Matty Jones says Charlie Savage will take returning to Wales Under-21s in his stride

Wales Under-21 boss Matty Jones says Charlie Savage will take returning to age-grade football in his stride after shining for Rob Page’s senior side.

Savage earned rave reviews as Wales beat Gibraltar 4-0 in an October friendly at Wrexham, but the Reading midfielder has been named in Jones’ U21 squad for Euro 2025 qualifiers with Iceland and Denmark this month.

“I don’t think it’s difficult for Charlie if you manage the culture and environment right and players get used to that blend of senior and international football,” said Jones.

Role Model

“We can’t get carried away with one international appearance, we all know that it’s a bigger picture.

“The introduction of Charlie to the Welsh public, as well as to the senior players, was a positive one.

“It’s about consolidating that learning and making sure he comes back into an environment where he can be a role model and maintain that quality he showed with the seniors.”

Wycombe defender Joe Low also made his senior debut against Gibraltar and is back on U21 duty for the November double-header in Newport.

Luke Harris and Owen Beck were among the substitutes in Wrexham and are part of a 23-strong squad seeking to build on a promising start to the campaign.

Wales play at home for the first time in Euro 2025 qualifying after winning in Lithuania and holding top seeds Denmark and Czech Republic to draws.

Jones said: “We’re not getting carried away because we haven’t had three straight wins, but we’re definitely in a good position ahead of this camp.

“It’s been a difficult period with all games played away from home. Hopefully we can maintain the momentum and showcase to our home fans what we’re about and the belief we have built.”

Full squad: E Beach (Chelsea), E Watts (Swansea), R Hollingshead (West Brom), M Baker (Newport, on loan from Stoke), J Low (Wycombe), O Bevan (Cheltenham, on loan from Bournemouth), J Williams (Fulham), Z Ashworth (Bolton, on loan from West Brom), O Beck (Dundee, on loan from Liverpool), F Stevens (Oxford, on loan from Brentford), E King (Morecambe, on loan from Cardiff), J Cotterill (Stockport, on loan from Swansea), C Crew (Leeds), C Savage (Reading), O Hammond (Cheltenham, on loan from Nottingham Forest), C Congreve (Swansea), R Colwill (Cardiff), L Harris (Fulham), T Hill (Liverpool), J Thomas (Port Vale, on loan from Swansea), J Taylor (Colchester, on loan from Luton), C Popov (Leicester), C Ashford (Cardiff).

