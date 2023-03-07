Meet young Welsh surfing superstar Alys Barton

Welsh surfer Alys Barton, who is already reigning British and European Champion, became the youngest ever winner of the Porsche Cold Wave event in Poland this weekend competing in sub zero conditions – beating off some of the biggest names in Europe.

Barton, who is 18 years old is proving age does not limit ability is one of the most exciting talents in sport right now and is looking to become the first surfer to represent Great Britain at the Olympic Games in Paris next year.

The Welsh hotshot, from Swansea, is now competing around the globe showcasing her talents and gaining attention in all locations.

Barton, recently announced as one of Ripcurl’s global ambassadors is supported by brands such as Beats by Dre and energy drink Tenzing.

Alys’ win at the surfing championship in Poland is a significant achievement in her career and a testament to her passion and dedication for surfing.

Alys says: “I am incredibly excited for the chance to represent Great Britain and compete in the upcoming competitions leading up to the Olympics.

“I am also proud of myself, as I stand for the all the young female athletes in professional sports alongside many remarkable and tenacious women in surfing.

“The support we have for each other in all conditions is amazing and I feel lucky to compete alongside them.”

Alys is continuing continue her pursuit in the search for titles in the world surf league and is sharing her journey across her social media platforms.

Follow Alys' adventures on Instagram

