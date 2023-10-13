Michael Cheika urges Pumas to be smart against Wales

Michael Cheika wants Argentina to show intelligence and dynamism in attack when they face Rugby World Cup quarter-final opponents Wales on Saturday.

The Pumas have struggled to make an impression on the tournament, even though they secured last-eight status by qualifying as runners-up in England’s pool.

Wales, in contrast, dropped just one point from a possible 20 in winning Pool C on the back of four successive victories.

And it is why Argentina find themselves cast as underdogs in their quest to reach a first World Cup semi-final for eight years.

Attack

“I played many times (against) Warren Gatland’s Wales, managing Australia and now Los Pumas,” Pumas head coach Cheika said.

“For us, it is important to know how we attack because they are a team that likes to defend. We have to be intelligent, dynamic, be clear about each player’s role and have continuity in our attack.

“It is an important challenge to be consistent.

“In these types of games it is very important how we come back from difficult situations and mistakes. Because there are going to be mistakes, both on our own and due to our opposition’s merit.”

Wales have lost just two of their last 11 Tests against Argentina, while Gatland can claim six successive victories over them during his time as head coach.

Pumas assistant coach Felipe Contepomi added: “They (Wales) play a very consistent game. They are a very good team and their coaching ticket is very good. I assume we will have a very tough afternoon.

“They have good defence, good fixed formations. Our first plan is for them to stop us and not us to stop them.

“If we can impose our strategy, which I think is good for this match, we can have some advantage. If they impose their strategy, the afternoon may be longer.

“Being in the quarter-finals gave us a boost. The most important thing is to know what we want to do and then be able to carry it out.”

