Michael Hogan and James Harris peg back league leaders in Cardiff

Having resumed on 19 for no wicket in the LV= Insurance County Championship Division Two clash, Notts moved effortlessly to 233 for three and then 255 for four before losing their last six wickets for a mere 30 runs.

That meant they found themselves 33 runs short of the Welsh county’s first-innings score.

Glamorgan had 17 overs to face at the end of the second day and they successfully negotiated that test to end on 53 without loss and take a very handy 86-run lead into day three, with skipper David Lloyd unbeaten on 21 and Eddie Byrom 28.

Matt Montgomery marked his Championship debut for Notts with a superb catch on day one at Sophia Gardens and he went on to play an anchor role on day two as he notched a first-class high score of 80.

The 22-year-old South African only got to play in the match in the Welsh capital because Ben Duckett was away on England Lions duty but grabbed his chance with both hands, having come in after opener Ben Slater became the first of Harris’ four dismissals.

50 partnerships

He went on to feature in two 50-plus partnerships, putting on 61 with Haseeb Hameed for the second wicket and then 78 with the quick-scoring Lyndon James for the fourth before he was bowled by Michael Neser.

Harris bowled Slater for 31 before Montgomery dug in with Hameed to steer Notts through to 130 for one at lunch. Ex-England opener Hameed looked in complete control as he hammered 12 boundaries in his 70 before he, too, was bowled by Harris.

If Hameed had been guilty of a misjudgement in offering no shot to a ball from Harris that nipped back, so was Joe Clarke, who departed for 14. That brought James to the wicket and his attractive 50 included two sixes and six fours before he was caught at slip off Hogan.

Things went from bad to worse for Notts from there on and once the Glamorgan pace attack got their hands on the new ball they quickly made inroads into the visitors’ tail. Joey Evison was caught behind off Hogan’s first ball and in the next over Neser removed Montgomery.

Hogan then mopped up, finishing with four for 47 from 20 overs compared to Harris’ season’s best return of four for 65 off 17, denying Notts a third batting point.