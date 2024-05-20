Middlesex beat Glamorgan in thriller thanks to 52-run ninth-wicket stand

Middlesex secured a thrilling two-wicket victory over Glamorgan in a Vitality County Championship Division Two match that came right down to the last few overs in Cardiff.

The visitors looked to be cruising to their target of 213 before Mason Crane inspired a collapse that saw four wickets fall for just 15 runs.

But a brilliant 52-run stand for the penultimate wicket between Tom Helm and Jack Davies took Middlesex over the line on day four.

In the hunt

As was the case in the first innings, runs from Zain-ul-Hassan and Crane kept Glamorgan in the hunt.

The pair put on 61 to take the lead past 200 on the final morning, before Zain was caught in the leg side off the bowling of Ethan Bamber for 34.

Crane and Andy Gorvin put on another 17 runs before the latter was taken at point off Luke Hollman, who then wrapped up the innings when he had Crane caught behind for 48.

Middlesex started their chase brightly with Sam Robson and Mark Stoneman putting on a 65-run stand.

Robson was the first wicket to fall when chopped Gorvin on to his stumps for 31.

Crane got the ball to turn big once he was introduced to the attack and he made the next breakthrough when he spun one past an attempted sweep from Max Holden (28).

Harris then trapped Leus du Plooy lbw before Crane had Higgins caught behind.

Poised

The game was nicely poised heading into the final session, with Glamorgan needing six wickets and Middlesex 93 runs.

Crane then had Nathan Fernandes caught at slip before Gorvin took the key wicket of Stoneman, who had scored 63.

Two wickets in two balls from Crane, dismissing Toby Roland-Jones and Hollman without scoring, left the game on a knife edge.

But Davies and Helm took Middlesex to victory with just five overs left in the match.

