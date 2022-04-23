Middlesex complete comfortable victory over Glamorgan

Glamorgan started the day still needing 111 runs to make their opponents bat again but, having seen the Middlesex tail put on 226 runs in their innings, there would have been a glimmer of hope.

Those hopes faded very fast as two wickets fell within the first three overs of the day with Toby Roland-Jones claiming his first five wicket haul of the season.

Near-perfect

Middlesex finish this match with 22 points to Glamorgan’s three after the visitors put in a near-perfect performance on the second and third days of this match.

Sam Northeast and Michael Neser started the day at the crease for Glamorgan and it needed to be those two to put a real dent in the deficit, but that is not what the hosts got. Both were dismissed by Roland-Jones within the space of eight balls, Northeast (21) edging to second slip and Neser (27) caught at mid-on.

With just nine runs added to the overnight score, Glamorgan were eight wickets down with Middlesex still over a hundred runs in front.

It was Tom Helm who wrapped things up, first trapping Timm Van Der Gugten lbw before bowling Michael Hogan – both cheaply – when Glamorgan’s number 11 had a massive swing at a ball that crashed into his stumps.

The performance of the Middlesex bowlers will leave them with some interesting selection issues going forward.

Roland-Jones, Helm, Martin Andersson and Shaheen Afridi were all excellent in this game and – with Ethan Bamber and Tim Murtagh waiting in the wings – it will be interesting to see who misses out in the coming matches.

For Glamorgan it will be a case of the team who were on the field in this match finding a way to replicate their performance from the victory over Nottinghamshire in the last round.