Middlesex in control of promotion race after crushing win over Glamorgan

It took the London county less than an hour on the final morning to seal a comprehensive win that catapulted them into second place in the table, 12 points clear of Glamorgan with two matches to play.

Seamer Toby Roland-Jones finished with figures of five for 61 – his fourth five-wicket haul of the summer – as Glamorgan were bowled out for 220 in their second innings.

That left the home side needing just 45 for victory and opening pair Mark Stoneman and Sam Robson knocked those off in only 5.2 overs.

Narrow lead

Having gone into the fourth day with a narrow lead of 15 at 191 for eight, Glamorgan extended it by another 29 before Roland-Jones, already the Championship’s leading wicket-taker, added two more to wrap up the innings.

Ajaz Patel – who had been put down by Ethan Bamber in Roland-Jones’ previous over – was first to depart for eight, held at mid-off by Tim Murtagh.

Last man Michael Hogan went for his shots, hitting over the top and hammering Roland-Jones and Murtagh to the boundary in a cameo knock of 14 that ensured the visitors bettered their first-innings total of 214.

However, Bamber atoned for his earlier drop by running back to take a harder, steepling catch when Hogan took one swing too many at Roland-Jones, leaving Middlesex to chase a modest target.

Their openers made short work of the 45 required, with Robson crashing three consecutive boundaries off former team-mate James Harris en route to 25 not out and Stoneman, with 20, confirmed victory by sweeping Patel to the fence.