Midfielder Jamie Paterson extends Swansea contract while Yan Dhanda leaves for Ross County

Jamie Paterson has extended his deal at Swansea until the summer of 2024.

The 30-year-old playmaker scored nine goals and provided as many assists in his first season with the Swans having left Bristol City last summer when his contract expired.

Head coach Russell Martin is pleased to secure Paterson’s long-term future, and told Swansea’s website: “I think it’s a really big signing for us – it almost feels like a new signing.

“I think he deserves it, it’s a reward for his willingness to take on board new ideas. He’s really important in the dressing room in terms of his character, and the energy he has.

“(He knows) he’s going to be part of the plan over the next couple of years, which will be important for him because when he feels comfortable and has a sense of belonging, he plays his best football.

“I think we’ll see the best of him and I’m really excited about it.”

‘Exciting chapter’

Meanwhile, Ross County have signed the Swans’ Yan Dhanda.

Midfielder Dhanda, 23, is a former England youth international who began at West Brom and then spent five years on Liverpool’s books before joining Swansea in 2018.

He made 62 appearances for the Swans and has signed a two-year contract with Malky Mackay’s side.

Mackay told the Staggies’ website: “Yan’s talent will certainly complement our group, and we also feel he is a great fit for what we are trying to build here and the culture we have created.

“When you look at the journey Yan has had to date, we are getting a player of real quality that has worked with some of the best and this is a new exciting chapter for Yan and Ross County.”

