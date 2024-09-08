Montenegro coach Robert Prosinecki relaxed about enforced move for Wales clash

Montenegro manager Robert Prosinecki insists his side have not been disadvantaged against Wales by moving from their Podgorica home stadium for the first time in the nation’s history.

The Brave Falcons have only played home games at the Podgorica City Stadium since Montenegro became independent and joined UEFA and FIFA in 2007.

But UEFA deemed the Podgorica pitch unplayable on August 27 and moved the Nations League fixture with Wales to Niksic, Montenegro’s second city and 53 kilometres north of the capital.

Niksic’s City Stadium has a capacity of 5,000 and has only previously staged international women’s and under-21 matches.

“The decision has been brought as it is and the fans will welcome our national team in Niksic,” said Prosinecki, the former Yugoslavia and Croatia midfielder who represented Barcelona and Real Madrid during a celebrated playing career.

“It’s a smaller stadium but there is huge interest from the fans there and the pitch is good.

“I don’t see any disadvantages playing at a smaller stadium, and most of the players have played in Niksic in their careers.”

Set pieces

While Wales were being held to a 0-0 draw at home to Turkey on Friday, Montenegro opened their Group B4 campaign with a 2-0 defeat in Iceland.

Montenegro were undone by two set-pieces in what was otherwise a tight affair in Reykjavik.

Prosinecki said: “The match finished in a way we did not expect but self-confidence is not damaged in any way.

“We will play Wales in front of a full stadium and it’s going to be a totally different game to the one we saw in Iceland.

“We saw new things from the Wales head coach (Craig Bellamy) who brought something different against Turkey.

“They played more aggressive and organised than they have in the past.

“They have players playing at good clubs in the Premier League and the Championship, and also in France. It’s a good squad that performed really well against Turkey.”

