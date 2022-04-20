Moore on the mend ahead of crucial World Cup clash

Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore is expected to be fit for Wales’ World Cup play-off final against either Scotland or Ukraine in June.

The 29-year-old suffered a broken foot on his debut for the Cherries during a 3-1 win over Birmingham City in February and he was initially expected to be out for at least two months after undergoing surgery.

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker says Moore is now two weeks away from returning to training and told told the Daily Echo: “We’re hoping he can play this season.

“It was probably a 10-week injury and I think we’re at eight weeks.

“We’re pushing, Kieffer’s pushing, we’re all pushing.

“At the same time, don’t want to take huge chances. We Want to make sure he’s right really.

“Hopefully in the next 10 days or a couple of weeks, hopefully he’ll be available, and we can see him.”

Sidelined

Moore joined Bournemouth from Cardiff City for a reported £3.5million on January transfer deadline day.

The injury he suffered against Birmingham side-lined him for the play-off semi final win in against Austria in Cardiff last month and with the friendly game against Czech Republic.

His last appearance for Wales was in the 1-1 draw with Belgium at the Cardiff City Stadium in November.

Wales are in action five times during the next international window in June.

In addition to the hugely anticipated World Cup clash on 5 June in Cardiff, Wales have four UEFA Nations League games, home and away against the Netherlands, away to Poland and at home to Belgium.

The former Wigan Athletic striker made his Wales debut in a 1-0 win over Belarus in 2019 and he has gone on to score eight times in 24 games for the national team.

