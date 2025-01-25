Munster produce stunning first-half performance in victory over lowly Dragons

Munster produced a stunning first-half performance as they defeated struggling Dragons 38-19 in their United Rugby Championship clash at Rodney Parade, with a couple of late tries for the hosts providing a flattering scoreline.

It was a totally one-sided contest before the interval as Munster were 26-0 up before the end of the first quarter as Dragons – who were without three of their Wales forwards, Aaron Wainwright, Elliot Dee and Ben Carter – were hopelessly out-gunned.

Diarmuid Kilgallen, Alex Kendellen, Ben O’Connor, Dian Bleuler and John Hodnett scored Munster’s tries. There was also a penalty try award, with Billy Burns converting two and Tony Butler one.

Chris Coleman, Harry Wilson and Dane Blacker crossed over for Dragons, with Will Reed and Lloyd Evans adding the extras.

Munster took less than three minutes to take the lead when a galloping Tom Ahern raced 30 metres before providing Kilgallen with an easy run-in.

Dragons soon suffered three further blows. First Taine Basham withdrew with a cut head and then Argentinian prop Rodrigo Martinez was helped off with a leg injury before Munster skipper Jack O’Donoghue brushed aside some weak tackling to create a try for Kendellen.

Munster seemed well aware that they were playing against limited opposition as they sought to attack from everywhere and from inside their own 22, they created space for Shane Daly to race away down the right flank to allow O’Connor a stroll under the posts.

It took less than 20 minutes for the visitors to collect their bonus point as they were awarded a penalty try when Daly was prevented from scoring by a high tackle from Evans, with the home fly-half sin-binned for the offence.

In Evans’ absence, Bleuler forced his way over from close range so the visitors led 31-0 at the interval.

Soon after the restart, a half-break from Evans created a try for Coleman but normal service was resumed when Hodnett finished off a driving line-out.

Munster had long lost their intensity so Dragons were able to provide a respectable scoreline with late tries from Wilson and Blacker.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

