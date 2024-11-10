Nantes condemn racist insults sent to Sorba Thomas

Nantes have reacted with “deep indignation” after Wales international Sorba Thomas was subjected to racist insults on social media.

Thomas, who is on loan at the Ligue 1 side from Huddersfield, came on as a late substitute in Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at Lens, before himself being replaced.

Unwavering support

A club statement released on Sunday read: “FC Nantes expresses its deep indignation following the racist insults to which @SorbaThomas was subjected following the match against RC Lens on social networks.

“The club wishes to give its full and unwavering support to its player.”

Thomas has scored one goal in 11 appearances this season for Nantes, who began their campaign by taking seven points from their first three games but have won three from the last eight.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

