Sport

Nathan Broadhead withdraws from Wales squad with Charlie Crew called up

12 Nov 2024 2 minute read
Wales’ Nathan Broadhead and Montenegro’s Marko Vukcevic battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group B4 match at Cardiff City Stadium. Photo David Davies/PA Wire.

Ipswich striker Nathan Broadhead has withdrawn from the Wales squad for Nations League fixtures against Turkey and Iceland and been replaced by teenager Charlie Crew.

Broadhead was absent from the Ipswich matchday squad for Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League win win at Tottenham.

Ipswich said Broadhead was staying in Suffolk during the international break due to a minor groin problem.

Debut

Cardiff-born Crew made his Wales debut in June against Gibraltar just before his 18th birthday.

Crew made his Leeds debut against Plymouth earlier this month.

“Leeds United Academy star Charlie Crew has received a call up to the Wales senior squad, ahead of their fixtures against Turkey and Iceland,” the Sky Bet Championship club said on their official website.

“The midfielder played 75 minutes yesterday against Birmingham’s U21s, and will now link up with fellow team-mates Karl Darlow, Joe Rodon and Dan James in Craig Bellamy’s Wales camp.”

Turkey

Wales play Turkey in Kayseri on Saturday, trailing the Group B4 leaders by two points heading into the final round of Nations League fixtures.

Bellamy’s side finish their campaign against Iceland in Cardiff three days later.

Wales will contest the Nations League play-offs in March should they finish group runners-up behind Turkey.

