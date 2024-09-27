Nathan Jones responds to link to Cardiff City manager’s job

Charlton Athletic manager Nathan Jones has had his say on his name being in the running to become the next boss at Cardiff City.

The Welshman, a Cardiff City fan, who has previously said he loves the club, is ranked as 9-1 fourth favourite to replace former boss Erol Bulut, by Welsh bookmaker Dragonbet

Asked about being one of the favourites with the bookies for the Cardiff vacancy, he told the South London Press: “When this kind of stuff comes up I’m very flattered to be linked with that. One day – I’ve made no secret and been totally open – I would like to manage Cardiff. It is my home town club – my dad lives close.

“But, right now, I have got a fantastic job and I’m at a wonderful club where I’m really, really looking to build something.

“So that is where we are. I won’t be disrespectful to anyone in any way. So for me it is nothing – I get on with my job day to day and I love my job here and the people I work with. I’ve asked a lot of people to buy-in to that. There is nothing to say really.”

There is believed to be significant compensation which would need to be paid by any club wanting to procure the services of the former Stoke City and Southampton manager.

The surprise Welsh names leading the field to become new Cardiff City manager

The Welshman signed a long-term contract with Charlton in February and has been backed both in terms of transfer strategy and also bringing in backroom staff.

“There is nothing really to worry about,” he added. ” I’ve got a wonderful job here and I took this job for a certain reason – because I believe we can build something special.

“I make no secret about the Cardiff job, because it is my hometown club and all the affiliations I have there. One day I really, really would love to manage the football club. Right now I’m Charlton manager and I’m thoroughly enjoying the project we are building.”

Next Cardiff City manager – latest betting odds



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

