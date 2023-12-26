Neco Williams hits out at Amazon Prime for branding him English
Wales and Nottingham Forest star Neco Williams celebrated his team’s superb 3-1 victory at Newcastle with a post on social media that not only paid tribute to his side, but also took aim at Amazon Prime.
The all-action wingback who came on a sub for Forest was described as English by the broadcaster in the build-up to the game and as he entered the St James Park pitch as a 70th minute substitute – the graphics next to his name showing an English flag.
Neco wrote oN X (formerly Twitter)
Merry Christmas🎄
3 pts ☑️
Chris wood😍
@primevideosport I am Welsh 🏴🙃
Merry Christmas🎄
3 pts ☑️
Chris wood😍@primevideosport I am Welsh 🏴🙃 pic.twitter.com/TK3ktysDJ9
— Neco Williams (@necowilliams01) December 26, 2023
The broadcaster who has a contract to show a selection of Premier League games per season were rightly ridiculed by Wales fans for their glaring error, many slamming Amazon as lazy and ignorant.
One fan wrote: ‘Shoutout to Amazon who with a bare minimum of games to cover in a season manage to put the St George flag next to Neco Williams as he comes on as a sub.’
Another wrote: ‘Who knew Neco Williams was English???’
A third added: ‘Not the strongest start to your Boxing Day coverage @primevideosport Neco Williams: Born in Wrexham with over 30 Caps for Wales 🏴’
Meanwhile, one wag with tongue planted firmly in cheek pondered if this was in fact a marketing ploy by Amazon owner Jeff Bezos.
The poster said: ‘Jeff Bezos making #AmazonPrime trend in Wales by putting an England flag next to Neco Williams’ name on the #NEWFOR coverage.
‘That’s #highperformance and why he earns the big bucks!’
