Sport

Neco Williams hits out at Amazon Prime for branding him English

26 Dec 2023 3 minute read
An English flag is displayed next to Welshman Neco Williams

Wales and Nottingham Forest star Neco Williams celebrated his team’s superb 3-1 victory at Newcastle with a post on social media that not only paid tribute to his side, but also took aim at Amazon Prime.

The all-action wingback who came on a sub for Forest was described as English by the broadcaster in the build-up to the game and as he entered the St James Park pitch as a 70th minute substitute – the graphics next to his name showing an English flag.

Neco wrote oN X (formerly Twitter)
Merry Christmas🎄
3 pts ☑️
Chris wood😍
@primevideosport I am Welsh 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🙃

The broadcaster who has a contract to show a selection of Premier League games per season were rightly ridiculed by Wales fans for their glaring error, many slamming Amazon as lazy and ignorant.

One fan wrote: ‘Shoutout to Amazon who with a bare minimum of games to cover in a season manage to put the St George flag next to Neco Williams as he comes on as a sub.’

Another wrote: ‘Who knew Neco Williams was English???’

A third added: ‘Not the strongest start to your Boxing Day coverage @primevideosport Neco Williams: Born in Wrexham with over 30 Caps for Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿’

Meanwhile, one wag with tongue planted firmly in cheek pondered if this was in fact a marketing ploy by Amazon owner Jeff Bezos.

The poster said: ‘Jeff Bezos making #AmazonPrime trend in Wales by putting an England flag next to Neco Williams’ name on the #NEWFOR coverage.

‘That’s #highperformance and why he earns the big bucks!’

