Neco Williams hits out at Amazon Prime for branding him English

Wales and Nottingham Forest star Neco Williams celebrated his team’s superb 3-1 victory at Newcastle with a post on social media that not only paid tribute to his side, but also took aim at Amazon Prime.

The all-action wingback who came on a sub for Forest was described as English by the broadcaster in the build-up to the game and as he entered the St James Park pitch as a 70th minute substitute – the graphics next to his name showing an English flag.

Neco wrote oN X (formerly Twitter)

Chris wood😍@primevideosport I am Welsh 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🙃 pic.twitter.com/TK3ktysDJ9 — Neco Williams (@necowilliams01) December 26, 2023

The broadcaster who has a contract to show a selection of Premier League games per season were rightly ridiculed by Wales fans for their glaring error, many slamming Amazon as lazy and ignorant.

One fan wrote: ‘Shoutout to Amazon who with a bare minimum of games to cover in a season manage to put the St George flag next to Neco Williams as he comes on as a sub.’

Another wrote: ‘Who knew Neco Williams was English???’

A third added: ‘Not the strongest start to your Boxing Day coverage @primevideosport Neco Williams: Born in Wrexham with over 30 Caps for Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿’

Meanwhile, one wag with tongue planted firmly in cheek pondered if this was in fact a marketing ploy by Amazon owner Jeff Bezos.

The poster said: ‘Jeff Bezos making #AmazonPrime trend in Wales by putting an England flag next to Neco Williams’ name on the #NEWFOR coverage.

‘That’s #highperformance and why he earns the big bucks!’

Shoutout to Amazon who with a bare minimum of games to cover in a season manage to put the St George flag next to Neco Williams as he comes on as a sub pic.twitter.com/HhCdojSsB8 — Man on the Post (@ManOnThePost) December 26, 2023

Not the strongest start to your Boxing Day coverage @primevideosport

Neco Williams: Born in Wrexham with over 30 Caps for Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/EvdW8umIuh — Rob Hunt 💙 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@RobJoHunt) December 26, 2023

Jeff Bezos making #AmazonPrime trend in Wales by putting an England flag next to Neco Williams' name on the #NEWFOR coverage. That's #highperformance and why he earns the big bucks. — Steven (@mirkobolesan) December 26, 2023

