Neil Taylor joins Wales Under-21s coaching staff

Former Wales international Neil Taylor has joined Cymru’s under-21s side as a coach.

Taylor, who won 43 Wales caps and was part of the side that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016 in France, will work alongside manager Matty Jones.

“I’m delighted to have been given the chance to join the coaching team with this highly talented under-21s group,” Taylor said.

“Having walked the path that the players are currently on during my playing days, I feel I can have a positive impact on their careers.

“I appreciate the opportunity that Matty has given me and now I can’t wait to start working with the players and building towards the next qualifying campaign.”

Former defender Taylor, 34, retired in November after making over 370 career appearances for Wrexham, Swansea, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough.

Jones said: “I’m really pleased that Neil has agreed to commit and invest his time to his country yet again by coming onboard as our assistant coach for the upcoming campaign.

“I think this will be such positive news to not only our players and staffing group, but also to our nation, which Neil has been a fantastic ambassador for.”

Wales start their 2025 European Under-21 Championship qualifying campaign away to Denmark in June, with the Czech Republic, Iceland and Lithuania completing the group.

