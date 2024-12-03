Nelson Jardim hails Newport’s character after last-gasp draw

Nelson Jardim hailed Newport’s character after they battled back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with AFC Wimbledon at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

The Dons cruised into a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Alistair Smith and Matty Stevens, but Michael Spellman got a goal back to keep the visitors in the match.

Johnnie Jackson’s side looked to be heading for victory after a dominant display in the second half, but Shane McLoughlin converted a penalty with the final kick of the game to snatch a point.

The result means AFC Wimbledon are eighth in League Two, while Newport are now 16th, and Jardim was happy to see his team push a promotion-chasing side to the limit.

“We have shown character, I have seen that,” said Jardim.

“It just shows what we are trying to build here, not only a good footballing team where young talented players can play but also a good group of characters who can represent what Newport is all about.

“It was a good point.

“When we keep playing our style and when we keep playing our way, in the end, it pays off.

“I think that it was a well-deserved point.

“It is just a pity that we did not control the set-plays as we should have, that is something that we have been doing well.

“Credit to the opposition, they put a lot of effort into set-plays and they do it well.

“Not everything was perfect, but it is a positive feeling to come to this place against a team that will surely will be pushing for promotion.

“It shows we are in a good way.”

Jackson was shown a red card after an impassioned reaction to the last-minute penalty.

Dons assistant manager Terry Skiverton believes the club have been on the wrong side of some confusing refereeing decisions, having also had a goal disallowed in the second half.

“I think the amount of injuries we had meant we had to juggle the pack around,” Skiverton added. “We were really pleased, we thought the performance was there, we won the ball back in really good areas.

“Not so much the penalty at the end, but certainly the goal from the corner (was frustrating).

“We are still looking at it now to try and find what was wrong with it for it to be disallowed.

“I think if we score that, we go away with a comfortable victory tonight, 3-1.

“With us not getting the goal, it sort of created a little bit of tension around the stadium.

“They sort of came out and threw a bit of caution to the wind.

“It was just a little bit of sloppiness there at the end and it was a penalty.

“I think it is because we are quite a big side, they give fouls against us and they are not there.”

