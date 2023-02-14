Netflix to air World Cup and Six Nations behind-the-scenes docuseries

Streaming giant Netflix has announced a behind-the-scenes docuseries covering the Qatar World Cup 2022 and Six Nations, two of the biggest events on the sporting calendar.

The two new titles join a slate of sports programming that also includes series on the Tour de France and The Invictus Games.

The news of a Qatar 2022 series comes shortly after Netflix released Captains, a series that followed a group of international football team captains through the qualifying process for the World Cup – and was created in partnership with FIFA+.

The World Cup production will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of all 32 teams at the tournament, while the Six Nations series will also show exclusive access to the rugby union competition. The former is expected to premiere this summer, while the latter will release in 2024.

“This eclectic group of new and returning series reinforces that we are committed to delivering the best sports stories to our fans,” said Brandon Riegg – Vice President, Unscripted and Documentary Series, Netflix.

“By going behind-the-scenes of the world’s biggest sporting events with unprecedented access, we have a unique opportunity to share the triumphs, tribulations and drama of these iconic moments with our hundreds of millions of global members.”

The World Cup and Six Nations series join an ever-growing list of high stakes sports documentaries. Following the success of the Netflix smash hit Formula 1 series ‘F1: Drive to Survive’ which returns for its 5th edition on 24th February, the streaming platform up the ante programming behind-the-scenes docuseries for the small screen.

The tennis series Break Point launches on 13th January, and golf series Full Swing is set to arrive on 15th February and a multi-part series exploring the life and career of David Beckham spanning four decades and featuring personal archive footage is set to be released in 2023.

