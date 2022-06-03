New boy says winning first Wales cap was a ‘lifelong dream’

Ipswich Town winger Wes Burns says making his international debut for Wales against Poland on Wednesday was “a lifelong dream”

The 27-year-old finally secured his first Welsh cap in Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat, six years after he missed out on featuring in Euro 2016 after being called up by then boss Chris Coleman.

Cardiff-born Burns got the nod on Wednesday after an outstanding first season at Ipswich which saw him finish the campaign as Town’s top scorer with 13 goals and he was also named in the Sky Bet League One team of the season.

The former Bristol City youngster started the game against Poland and played for over an hour in what was the first of four Nations League games, sandwiching the World Cup playoff final against Ukraine in Cardiff on Sunday evening.

Learning curve

Reflecting on his debut, Burn’s told Ipswich Town’s official website: “Just being a part of it, the whole experience was a massive learning curve and it’s one that will live with me forever.”

“It’s been a lifelong dream to represent my country. I wasn’t expecting it to come as soon as it did. I thought I might have been given an opportunity off the bench towards the end of this international campaign this month.

“I’ve had a few chats with the gaffer [Page] he’s been assuring me that I’ve been working hard in training and that I deserved my spot in the team.”

Looking forward to Sunday’s winner-takes-all game at the Cardiff City Stadium, with a place in the World Cup in Qatar on the line, he added: “Full focus is now on Sunday’s game against Ukraine.

“We’ll prepare as normal. For me, it’s just a case of keeping my head down, working hard and showing the boss that he can rely on me and trust me if selected.”

