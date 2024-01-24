New era for Cardiff Rugby as takeover approved

Cardiff Rugby has secured its long-term future after Helford Capital Limited’s acquisition of a majority shareholding was approved at a general meeting.

A 99.99 per cent majority on Tuesday night voted through the takeover that will also see Sir Gareth Edwards appointed as club president.

“This represents a huge moment in the history of Cardiff Rugby and gives us a bright, secure and exciting future,” chair Alun Jones said.

“With Helford Capital at the helm we want to deliver exceptional rugby experiences whether you are a player, a member of staff, a supporter or sponsor.

“Helford have the resource and ambition to deliver that and we will now begin an inclusive process with all key stakeholders to build a new long-term strategy.”

The club had announced a takeover in September after a heads of term agreement had been reached. The deal followed the death of former chairman and benefactor Peter Thomas in March 2023.

