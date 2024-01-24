New era for Cardiff Rugby as takeover approved
Cardiff Rugby has secured its long-term future after Helford Capital Limited’s acquisition of a majority shareholding was approved at a general meeting.
A 99.99 per cent majority on Tuesday night voted through the takeover that will also see Sir Gareth Edwards appointed as club president.
“This represents a huge moment in the history of Cardiff Rugby and gives us a bright, secure and exciting future,” chair Alun Jones said.
“With Helford Capital at the helm we want to deliver exceptional rugby experiences whether you are a player, a member of staff, a supporter or sponsor.
“Helford have the resource and ambition to deliver that and we will now begin an inclusive process with all key stakeholders to build a new long-term strategy.”
The club had announced a takeover in September after a heads of term agreement had been reached. The deal followed the death of former chairman and benefactor Peter Thomas in March 2023.
Shambles. The death spiral of Welsh Rugby continues!!!
“With Helford Capital at the helm we want to deliver exceptional rugby experiences” ……..whatever happened to the main aim of rugby teams was to win games!
A 20 year failed experiment…SCRAP THE REGIONS NOW!!!