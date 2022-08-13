New fund opens to celebrate Wales in the World Cup

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has launched a £1.5m fund to promote and celebrate Wales reaching the World Cup finals for the first time since 1958.

The fund is aimed at supporting a range of organisations from culture, arts, sport and media for activities to celebrate Wales in the World Cup.

Events which encourage young people to get involved in sport, connect with Welsh diaspora, or help fans celebrate the games in Wales and globally could all be considered for funding.

The World Cup Partner Support Fund is one part of the activity the Welsh Government has planned to maximise the opportunities from Cymru’s participation in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Welsh Government says it hopes to use the global tournament to promote Wales to the world, projecting the nation’s values and securing a positive and lasting legacy for Wales and Welsh football.

Opportunity

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, said: “…you can really feel the excitement building in Wales. I can’t wait to be part of the Red Wall in Qatar!

“I am delighted to launch this £1.5m fund today which will help our partners to make the most of this exciting opportunity and boost Wales’ profile and deliver real benefits to Wales.

“Wales’s participation at global sporting events is one of the most fantastic chances to boost our country’s profile and show the world that Wales is an open, welcoming and ambitious country.

“The Cymru men’s football team’s participation in the FIFA World Cup is the most significant marketing and sports diplomacy opportunity ever presented to us – and we will absolutely make the most of it.

“We are looking for exciting, innovative and impactful ideas which will make Wales stand out during the World Cup.”

The World Cup finals get underway on Sunday 20 November with the opening ceremony and Group A match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

Wales kick of their first game in the World Cup finals in 64 years against the USA at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium at 7pm on 21 November.

An application form may be requested by emailing TeamWales.WorldCup22@gov.wales or TimCymru.CwpanYByd22@llyw.cymru.

The deadline for applications is 1pm on Friday 26 August 2022. Organisations may bid for a maximum of £500k.

