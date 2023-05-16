New manager search begins as Sabri Lamouchi departs Cardiff City

Sabri Lamouchi has today left Cardiff City after talks with owner Vincent Tan stalled.

The boss who was brought in to guide the club away from the relegation zone was successful in his quest and there were thoughts that he would stay.

The Frenchman oversaw six wins in 18 games to keep Cardiff in the second-tier and had said he was ready for talks about leading the side into the new campaign.

Initial discussions with chairman Mehmet Dalman took place before meetings with the club’s Malaysian owner who had the final say on a decision.

However, Cardiff City are now looking for their third new manager in six months after owner Vincent Tan decided not to offer Sabri Lamouchi a new contract.

The 51-year-old joined on a short-term deal in January and ensured the club avoided relegation to League One.

Lamouchi had been open to staying on with Dalman saying he had been optimistic the 51-year-old would remain in charge.

But discussions with Tan have ended Lamouchi’s time in south Wales.

It will mean a fourth manager in the space of a year for the Bluebirds who began last season with Steve Morison in charge before Mark Hudson took over in September.

With the team winless in 11 games and one point above the relegation places, Cardiff brought in the former Nottingham Forest boss with the aim of staying up.

Cardiff City will now begin another campaign in the Championship in the hunt for a new boss.

