New manager search begins as Sabri Lamouchi departs Cardiff City
Sabri Lamouchi has today left Cardiff City after talks with owner Vincent Tan stalled.
The boss who was brought in to guide the club away from the relegation zone was successful in his quest and there were thoughts that he would stay.
The Frenchman oversaw six wins in 18 games to keep Cardiff in the second-tier and had said he was ready for talks about leading the side into the new campaign.
Initial discussions with chairman Mehmet Dalman took place before meetings with the club’s Malaysian owner who had the final say on a decision.
However, Cardiff City are now looking for their third new manager in six months after owner Vincent Tan decided not to offer Sabri Lamouchi a new contract.
The 51-year-old joined on a short-term deal in January and ensured the club avoided relegation to League One.
Lamouchi had been open to staying on with Dalman saying he had been optimistic the 51-year-old would remain in charge.
But discussions with Tan have ended Lamouchi’s time in south Wales.
It will mean a fourth manager in the space of a year for the Bluebirds who began last season with Steve Morison in charge before Mark Hudson took over in September.
With the team winless in 11 games and one point above the relegation places, Cardiff brought in the former Nottingham Forest boss with the aim of staying up.
Cardiff City will now begin another campaign in the Championship in the hunt for a new boss.
Being a Cardiff supporter our owner Tan is to put it a nutshell A BLOODY NIGHTMARE a man lost his Life the footballer we Bought from NANTES Sala and this Gretin does not want to pay them and has the cheek to try and sew them for mega bucks. He has dragged the name of Cardiff City through the mud they are going to advertise for a manager it will go something like this WANTED FOOTBALL MANAGER FOR CARDIFF CITY LITTLE OR NO EXPERIENCE MUST BE A YES MAN FOR MR TAN THE OWNER CLUB ARE UNDER A TRANSFER EMBARGO… Read more »
I quite agree with you !!! Tan is letting City go down the pan !!!
Can’t believe how far the Bluebirds have fallen. Shambolic!
And we will fall further