New Prince of Wales to remain president of the English FA as they play Wales at the World Cup

The new Prince of Wales will remain president of the English FA despite Wales and England playing each other at the World Cup in Qatar.

Wales and England meet in Group B’s final fixture at Doha’s Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on November 29.

But William remains “avidly committed” to his role with England’s footballing team and will “remain a regular fixture cheering on England” despite taking on the honourary title of Prince of Wales, according to the Telegraph newspaper.

He replaced Prince Andrew as president of the English FA in 2006, but has also been patron of the WRU since 2016, succeeding the Queen.

Wales manager Robert Page suggested last week that sending the Prince of Wales a bucket hat would win his support when Wales play England in the World Cup.

Asked if he could convert William into a Wales supporter in time for the World Cup, Wales manager Page replied: “Absolutely. Who’s he going to support?

“We’ll have to send him a bucket hat, eh?”

‘Insult’

Charles III announced that he was creating William the Prince of Wales in his first speech as King, adding: “With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.”

But a petition calling for the Royals to “end Prince of Wales title out of respect for Wales” surged to almost 35,000 signatures over the next few days.

The petition says that since the days of the Welsh Princes the title has been “held exclusively by Englishmen as a symbol of dominance over Wales”.

“The title remains an insult to Wales and is a symbol of historical oppression and also implies that Wales is still a principality, undermining Wales’ status as a nation and a country,” the petition’s author, Trystan Gruffydd, said.

The Royal title was originally given to Edward II of Caernarfon, son of Edward I who conquered Wales, as a means of confirming that the ‘Tywysog Cymru’ title previously held by native princes of Wales was subservient to that of the King of England.

Since then it has been held by 21 different heirs to the throne, although seven of them never became king.

There have previously been long periods of history, such as between 1553 with the accession of Edward Tudor and the passing of the title to Henry Frederick Stuart 63 years later, when the title did not exist at all.

