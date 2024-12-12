TNS boss Craig Harrison proud despite defeat to Panathinaikos

Ian Parker, PA

The New Saints boss Craig Harrison told his players to be proud of their performance despite suffering defeat to Panathinaikos to leave their hopes of reaching the next round of the Conference League hanging by a thread.

Filip Duricic put the Greek giants ahead in the 15th minute, beating the outstanding Connor Roberts at the second attempt, before Fotis Ioannidis sent the TNS goalkeeper the wrong way from the penalty spot just after the hour to settle it in a 2-0 win.

But it was another game in this campaign in which TNS acquitted themselves extremely well against opposition with huge pedigree in European competition, and although the odds are firmly against them they will go to Celje in Slovenia next week still with a chance of progressing.

“It’s not the result we wanted, we wanted to try and at least get a point, but put that to one side and the actually performance of the players was as good as we’ve played,” Harrison said.

“I know we beat Astana but when you go pound-for-pound with the (Panathinaikos) team, the size of their football club and their players, it’s a side full of internationals.

“You see the enormity of it when in the second half a midfielder comes on who was in the FIFA World Cup team of the tournament in 2022 (Morocco’s Azzedine Ounahi), I had to have a chuckle to myself but that’s the sort of squad they’ve got.

“From that point of view I thought our players were outstanding…We got the rough end of the draw but we doubled down and put in performances that make me very proud and that everyone at the football club should be proud of, everyone involved in Welsh football should be proud of.”

Harrison was frustrated with referee Oliver Reitala’s decision to award a penalty when Harrison McGahey caught Duricic as he tried to clear the ball right on the edge of the box.

“I think it’s a soft one and I think it’s only given in European football,” he said. “I don’t think it gets given in domestic football whatsoever.

“The referee explained to our player that he got the ball but because his studs were showing, that’s why it’s given, but I don’t think it gets given in domestic football.”

Next up for TNS is a Welsh Cup tie against Colwyn Bay on Sunday evening, but attention will then turn to next week’s trip to Slovenia.

TNS would need to win and have a number of results go in their favour to stay alive in Europe, but Harrison will not give up until it is mathematically impossible.

“We do of course still have a possibility of creeping in there with six points because we have a reasonably good goal difference, we’ve not had a hammering so we’re still in it. Stranger things have happened.

“We’ve got ourselves the last game of the campaign, the league phase, and if we win the game we’ve got the opportunity to creep in there…so it’s still all to play for.”

