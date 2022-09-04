New signing Shubman Gill named in Glamorgan squad for County Championship clash against Worcestershire

Glamorgan have named new signing Shubman Gill in the squad for the County Championship clash against Worcestershire in Cardiff which gets underway on Monday.

Glamorgan swooped at the end of last week to sign the Indian opening batter for the final four matches of the season.

The 22-year-old was vice-captain of India’s U19s World Cup-winning side and was the tournament’s second-highest run-scorer.

He has since represented the Indian senior team and played 11 Test matches, scoring 579 runs at an average above 30 and featured in nine ODIs where he averages 71.28.

In first-class cricket, Gill has struck 2,877 runs, with seven centuries and averages 53.27.

Promotion push

Following his signing, Gill told the Glamorgan website: “I’m looking forward to joining up with the Glamorgan squad as they push for promotion.

“I have always enjoyed playing here and I’m excited to experience County Cricket and the challenges it brings.

“I would like to thank Glamorgan and BCCI for the opportunity, and I can’t wait to get started for Glamorgan and test myself during a crucial part of the season.”

Mark Wallace, Director of Cricket, added: “Shubman is a fantastic addition to the squad as we enter the back end of the County Championship.

“He is one of the most exciting young batters in the world and already has experience of batting in these conditions during his time with India.

The hosts come into Monday’s match in third place in Division Two, just five points behind second-place Middlesex, but with a game in hand.

The visitors, lost at home to Glamorgan in a dramatic game at the end of June and currently lie in fifth place in division.

