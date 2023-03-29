New Wales women’s away shirt pays tribute to the beauty of our country

This is the new Wales 2023 adidas Women’s Away Shirt, inspired by the country’s rolling hills and rugged mountain peaks.

This shirt comes in a Cloud White and Mint Green colour and features a standard-fit design that is made from recycled poly fabric.

According to the manufacturer: ‘Aeroready technology is built-in to keep you cool and wick away sweat.

‘The shirt has short sleeves and breathable mesh panels for ventilation on the pitch. Additionally, it includes signature adidas branding and a woven team badge for a finishing touch.’

The kit is available for pre-order with an expected release date of April 6th, the same day that Cymru women play their next game at the Cardiff City Stadium against Northern Ireland.

You can pre-order the shirt HERE and buy tickets for the Northern Ireland game HERE

