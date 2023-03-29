Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

New Wales women’s away shirt pays tribute to the beauty of our country

29 Mar 2023 1 minute read
The new Wales away shirt modelled by Cymru midfielder Ceri Holland (Credit: Adidas)

This is the new Wales 2023 adidas Women’s Away Shirt, inspired by the country’s rolling hills and rugged mountain peaks.

This shirt comes in a Cloud White and Mint Green colour and features a standard-fit design that is made from recycled poly fabric.

According to the manufacturer: ‘Aeroready technology is built-in to keep you cool and wick away sweat.

‘The shirt has short sleeves and breathable mesh panels for ventilation on the pitch. Additionally, it includes signature adidas branding and a woven team badge for a finishing touch.’

The kit is available for pre-order with an expected release date of April 6th, the same day that Cymru women play their next game at the Cardiff City Stadium against Northern Ireland.

You can pre-order the shirt HERE and buy tickets for the Northern Ireland game HERE

