New Wales women’s head coach Sean Lynn ‘all about setting the right environment’

Sean Lynn said he is “all about setting the right environment” after being appointed as the new Wales women’s head coach.

Welshman Lynn, who masterminded back-to-back Premiership Women’s Rugby titles as Gloucester-Hartpury boss in 2023 and 2024, succeeds Ioan Cunningham.

Cunningham left his role in November, while Nigel Walker resigned as the Welsh Rugby Union’s executive director of rugby just before Christmas.

Those departures came following a turbulent spell last year that saw the WRU’s handling of now-completed contract negotiations for its top female players fiercely criticised.

Three-year contract

The WRU said that Lynn, who has agreed a three-year contract, will switch full-time to Wales ahead of the Six Nations as he sees out the PWR season with Gloucester-Hartpury, which ends in March.

“I am all about setting the right environment,” Lynn said, during a press conference at the Principality Stadium.

“That is why I set the tone this morning with the player group and the staff. That’s the piece where we all need to be aligned.

“Look, this is a real, strong rugby nation. I was brought up coming to the Principality (Stadium), and I really want to make that impact in the international arena.

“I feel there is massive talent there. The girls who are shining lights in the PWR, we are very lucky that we have them playing for Wales, and I am really excited to make sure they can gel.”

Head of Women’s rugby

Lynn’s arrival comes on the back of former PWR chief executive Belinda Moore taking a newly-created post as the WRU’s head of women’s rugby.

The head of rugby position was among recommendations from a recent strategic review into the women’s game in Wales.

The Six Nations, which Wales begin against Scotland on March 22, is followed by the England-hosted World Cup during August and September, with Wales in a tough pool alongside Scotland, Canada and Fiji.

Wales finished with the Six Nations wooden spoon last season, won only four of 11 Tests in 2024 and are currently a lowly 10th in the world rankings.

Lynn added: “I am Welsh and I’m coming home, and you don’t need me to tell you what this means to me.

“We have a Six Nations campaign and Rugby World Cup to prepare for in what promises to be the biggest year in the history of women’s rugby.

“We have work to do, but having coached – and coached against – the Welsh internationals in England, I know we have the players to make the nation proud.”

WRU chief executive Abi Tierney said: “Sean Lynn’s appointment underlines the importance of how we want the Wales women’s senior national side to progress.

“His ability as a coach is second to none, as he has proved with two back-to-back titles in the PWR.

“I am delighted he has accepted the role. He was the outstanding candidate among a field of high-calibre applicants who recognised what a prestigious and important role it is to be the Wales head coach.”

