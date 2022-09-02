New Wales World Cup shirts appear in store and fans are loving them

The first sighting of the new Wales home and away World Cup shirts have been spotted in store – although they won’t actually be on sale for another 19 days.

The shirts from Adidas were spotted in the Queen Street, Cardiff branch of JD Sports today.

This raised excitement that the shirts were actually on sale. However a phonecall to the store revealed that the shirts were in the window to advertise the fact they were available for pre-sale, ahead of the launch on September 21.

Since the shirts were leaked in the last week, fans have had their say, with particular love for the away shirt, which includes the colours of the Welsh flag.

The shirts will retail for £70.

The new Wales World Cup home and away shirts were unveiled by Adidas in a blink and you’ll miss it video on the weekend.

However, you needed to be a dab hand with the pause button to actually see it.

The sports giant have now unveiled all their World Cup shirts and the video was a teaser for the actual major launch later this month.

The red and white Wales shirts will be worn by the players in Qatar and will be worn during the forthcoming Nations League games against Poland and Belgium in September.

Folder unlocked! 🔓 Ready for Qatar. 🏆

Introducing the official @FIFAWorldCup national team kits Hit the -link in bio- to get yours now.#adidasfootball #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/NjlmcReNTT — adidas Football (@adidasfootball) August 29, 2022

The first glimpse of the Wales World Cup home shirt was seen at Creamfields music festival.

The shirt was worn by DJ Jamie Jones, who was one of the headliners at the festival last weekend.

Jamie grew up in Bontnewydd and went to Ysgol Syr Hugh Owen in Caernarfon before becoming a world famous DJ.

Jamie, who has millions of followers, posted pictures and videos of him wearing the new shirt on his Instagram stories.

The home shirt was “leaked” in a similar fashion to other Adidas World Cup jerseys, where DJs, gamers and social media influencers have been pictured wearing the shirts of their home countries as part of a creative marketing campaign.

The Adidas Wales 2022 World Cup home jersey has a red base colour and white Three Stripes on the shoulders – in keeping with the template of other Adidas World Cup shirts which have already been revealed.

The round neck collar has white trim and Adidas’ new logo is also white. There also appears to be tonal stripes with a shiny finish on the front of the shirt and green piping on the side of the body of the shirt.

There is also a daffodil at the back of the neck of the shirt.

Watch Jamie Jones model the shirt on his Instagram

Watch Jamie Jones model the shirt on the Paradise Productions Instagram

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

