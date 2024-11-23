Newport and Notts County share spoils after goalless draw

Notts County failed to score for the second game running as they were held to a goalless draw by Newport at Meadow Lane.

The hosts dominated the early stages with Lewis Macari and Nick Tsaroulla having shots blocked.

The Exiles responded with a strike from Kyle Hudlin which was comfortably stopped by goalkeeper Alex Bass.

Jevani Brown had the best chance of the half, the ball dropping to the playmaker but his sliced effort caused a goalmouth scramble in which the visitors defended successfully.

The second half began with Matthew Palmer’s corner being met by the head of Macari. However, the defender was denied his first goal of the season by the crossbar.

Substitute Cedwyn Scott looked destined to put the hosts ahead late on but his header was stopped by Exiles keeper Nick Townsend.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

