Newport boss admits his side were second best in home defeat to Salford

County manager James Rowberry admitted his side were second best in the 3-2 defeat against table-topping Salford but praised the home fans for helping them back into the game.

Substitute Ryan Leak headed in the winner from a corner seven minutes from time to leave the Exiles winless in the league so far this season.

After a goalless first half that Salford dominated, Luke Bolton fired the visitors into a deserved lead after 54 minutes with a long-range effort into the bottom corner.

Bolton then forced an own goal from Exiles defender Cameron Norman, who diverted the Salford man’s cross-shot past Nick Townsend and into his own net three minutes later.

But Newport responded with two goals of their own inside three minutes to level the match against the run of play.

First Scot Bennett scrambled the ball home from close range following a corner after 72 minutes before Omar Bogle bundled in an unlikely equaliser three minutes later after a free-kick into the box.

But Leak had the final word as he headed in Elliot Watt’s corner to finally break the home side’s resistance.

With three wins from four games, Salford are top on goal difference.

Sickner

“It wasn’t our best performance, particularly in the first half,” said the Exiles boss.

“We didn’t really show the bravery on the ball that I’d like us to do but I feel it was our fans that pushed us on to get back to 2-2 and it’s a sickener to concede from a set-piece at the end.

“Credit to our fans, they were amazing and really pushed us.

“But we have got to defend better in those moments, it was really poor from us and there were elements of that that were unacceptable.”

Salford manager Neil Wood insisted he would not let anyone get ahead of themselves after his side climbed to the top of the League Two table.

“It’s only three wins so we won’t get carried away,” said Wood.

“We know it’s a long season and there’s a lot of work to do and a lot of improvements to do.

“It’s nice to be at the top of the table at this point after a good start but we’re not getting too excited.”

