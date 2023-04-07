Newport boss frustrated at league position despite comfortable win over Northampton

Manager Graham Coughlan expressed frustration at Newport’s disappointing season, despite the impressive victory at home to promotion-chasing Northampton Town.

County move up to 17th in the table and are still nine points clear of the relegation zone with a game in hand following the win.

Omar Bogle put County ahead against the run of play two minutes before the break, firing in the rebound after Lee Burge had denied Declan Drysdale from a free-kick swung into the box.

Bogle settled the contest from the spot in stoppage time and substitute Charlie McNeill made it 3-0 at the death to pile on the pain for the visitors, who suffered their first defeat since February.

“It’s a terrible position to be in, let’s have it right,” said the Exiles boss, who took over from James Rowberry in October.

“We don’t want to be at this end of the table, that’s not how I am built, or the players are built.

“We’ve had to pick the players up (when arriving in mid-October) and it’s been a long, hard slog. Hopefully, we have got to the other side and can build some momentum and put something together for the future.

“I was asked to do a job when I came in, it’s not done but we are on the right road.”

Coughlan’s men go to promotion hopefuls Stockport on Monday.

