Newport boss Graham Coughlan back in familiar territory for second game in charge

New exiles boss Graham Coughlan makes his return to former club Mansfield in just his second game at the helm.

The 47-year-old who got off to a winning start with the 1-0 victory at home against Colchester United on Saturday, heads back to the One Call Stadium after spending time as manager of the Stags between December 2019 and October 2020.

Striker Offrande Zanzala may return to the bench after missing out on Saturday win.

Centre-back Priestley Farquharson returned from a hamstring injury against Colchester on the weekend and is expected to be involved again.

Mansfield are hoping to welcome James Perch back into the side on Tuesday evening.

The 37-year-old defender missed out with illness in their 3-2 defeat to Crawley on the weekend and it remains to be seen whether he will be included this time around.

Midfielder Kellan Gordon could return to the squad but Stephen McLaughlin continues to nurse a knee issue.

Striker Rhys Oates is a longer term absentee.

