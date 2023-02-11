Newport boss Graham Coughlan hails ‘priceless’ match-winner Mickey Demetriou

Newport manager Graham Coughlan described captain Mickey Demetriou as “priceless” after the defender secured his side an historic victory at Barrow with a last-gasp winner.

Demetriou’s first goal of the campaign came five minutes into stoppage time at Holker Street with the Exiles heading for a fifth draw in seven games.

It was rough justice, however, on a Barrow side who have not scored on home territory this year and have not won in front of their own fans since November 19.

Defender Rory Feely was sent off after 81 minutes of his home debut for a challenge on Adam Lewis, from whose late cross Demetriou powered home the only goal of the game.

“I am delighted for Mickey,” said Coughlan after Newport’s first win on the ground since 1964.

“The last time we were up in this part of the country (a 2-0 defeat at Carlisle), he didn’t have a good day.

“But that’s how you respond as a leader. Micky is not only priceless to me and the group but to the club. He is a great lad.”

Coughlan offered an honest assessment of a match which was high on endeavour but low on genuine quality.

“I am not too sure either side did enough to win the game,” he said. “We weren’t clinical, didn’t get into any groove and didn’t put them under any sustained pressure.

“Did we deserve to win? I am not too sure but we will take it.”

Criticism

On the contentious sending off, Coughlan added: “The fourth official was stood in my way. And I don’t think I am the best person to be getting involved in refereeing decisions.”

However, opposite number Pete Wild did not hold back with his criticism of referee Seb Stockbridge’s performance.

“That was an injustice of the highest order,” said the Barrow boss. “If you look back at it, it is embarrassing.

“How you can come to that conclusion is beyond a joke.

“He needs investigating for it and how he has gone about it. It is truly unacceptable.

“How about they start doing what they are paid to do and get decisions right. It is so hard for me to take having worked all week to make us right.

“Rory went to block the ball and it was quite clear for everyone to see. The decision was a shambles.

“I was really happy with the way we played; we got back to the way we should play here.

“But to have it ripped away with that ludicrous decision-making process is hard for me to take and the 3,000 fans who paid good money to watch that.”

