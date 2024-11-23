Newport boss Nelson Jardim: ‘A good game after lots of changes’

Newport manager Nelson Jardim was satisfied with the outcome after his side held Notts County to a 0-0 draw at Meadow Lane.

He said: “I think it’s a good point, coming up to this place against one of the teams that will be challenging for promotion, I have no doubts about that.

“For us, going through a little bit of difficulties with injuries and suspensions, but we have to focus not only on this point but mainly the performance.

“On that side, I think we did well, I think we had a very good game, with a lot of changes.

“Overall a good point away but there’s a lot more to come in terms of the intensity of the games we’re going to face now.”

Meanwhile, Notts County boss Stuart Maynard was left frustrated by the goalless draw.

Lewis Macari went closest to breaking the deadlock when he headed against the crossbar in the second half while Nick Tsaroulla, Jevani Brown and Cedwyn Scott had other opportunities.

A strike from Kyle Hudlin which was comfortably stopped by home goalkeeper Alex Bass was the best Newport could muster.

It was a second successive game without scoring for the Magpies but Maynard said: “I think we performed very, very well.

“In the end we just lacked our final product and that is what we just said in there, we are frustrated but it is another point on the board.

“We tried to get as many goals that we have in our team on the pitch in the end and Cedwyn has a great moment that just goes over.

“Sometimes it just doesn’t go in and it is one of them afternoons. We always want three points at home but our end product has let us down and a point is where we are today.

“We are going to have ups and downs and we are going to have to stick together, which we will do.”

