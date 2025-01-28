Newport boss Nelson Jardim glad to stop losing run

Newport boss Nelson Jardim was quietly pleased with his side’s 1-1 draw at Salford City.

Although the Portuguese said he was disappointed with his side’s wastefulness in front of the goal in the first half, but admitted he was delighted that the Exiles’ five-game losing streak had ended.

He said: “It was important that we stop that losing run, we’ve done it now and it’s a question of building up.

“Obviously a point away is always good but, after the first half, I was disappointed not to be leading the game.

“We had more than enough chances to score and we just have to take our chances. We had David (Ajiboye) with one and Josh Martin with another – I do not know how he missed that.

“The boys showed fighting spirit and character and a point is not bad. The main point was to stop the losing run.

“Overall it was a positive point and we can now again look forward to the next two home games against Barrow and Morecambe. From today we have got 12 home games and eight away. When have more home games it’s a positive thing.”

Karl Robinson was highly critical of the performance of referee Scott Simpson as 10-man Salford were forced to settle for a point in a 1-1 League Two draw with struggling Newport.

Newport took a deserved lead through Shane McLoughlin’s 11th-minute penalty before Hakeeb Adelakun levelled from the spot after the half-hour mark.

In a comparatively less-exciting second-half, where chances were few and far between, Tyrese Fornah was shown a second yellow card for his mistimed challenge on James Clarke.

Despite being a man down, Salford continued to press for a late winner until the final whistle but were unable to find a way through Newport’s determined defence.

Aggression

Robinson said: “I am here to critique my players and the performance (of referee Scott Simpson) and it was not good enough today.

“The booking for Tyrese (Fornah) in the first minute of the game, anybody worth their salt, any fan, any player would know generally that there has got to be some common sense that overrides it unless it is dangerous.

“And then the second booking, the lad comes across to clean Tyrese out and you can see the aggression. He then stops in the contact and rolls around very cleverly. It was far from a good refereeing performance.

“I thought we dominated in every area. I cannot ask any more of the players other than to take the opportunities when they come along.

“Every shot we had in the first-half was down the goalkeeper’s throat, second half things just didn’t seem to drop for us.”

“If you were to look at the data and the stats, we should have been very conclusive winners here and you finish off the game playing 12 against 10.”

