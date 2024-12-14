Newport boss Nelson Jardim: ‘There’s a lot to improve’

Newport head coach Nelson Jardim saw his side register another draw – a 0-0 stalemate at Colchester and said: “It’s always a good point away, especially after the terrible couple of weeks we’ve had where we’ve had tough teams and not having a home game in between, where we could probably do a little bit more.

“Overall, it’s a positive point and something good moving forward, in terms of the team showing consistency.

“Not everything was what I wanted today and there’s a lot to improve.

“I’m not really happy with some of the things that we didn’t do, but it’s about getting those little details right.

“I thought it was a fair result overall.

“I think it was a good start and we were creating goalscoring chances, but then towards the end of the first half, Colchester were more in control but nothing from open play, more from corners and free-kicks.

“In the second half, the subs brought more energy and we did create some more goalscoring chances.”

Colchester head coach Danny Cowley was left frustrated following their 0-0 home draw with Newport.

The U’s were the better side at the JobServe Community Stadium, but found the Exiles a hard nut to crack as the visitors played out a fourth successive draw in Sky Bet League Two.

Cowley said: “We dominated and had complete control. We probably just lacked a bit of quality in the final third.

“I thought some of our pressing and energy against the ball particularly in the first half was excellent.

“They’re a good team Newport and they can get a good rhythm with the ball, but we were able to turn them over on a consistent basis.

“We created lots of good moments that we couldn’t quite turn into goals, which was frustrating.

“At the beginning of the second half, we dropped off our intensity a little, but then found it again when we brought Lyle (Taylor) and Teddy (Bishop) on and there was only ever going to be one team that was going to win it but we just couldn’t find that important first goal.

“Oscar (Thorn) came on and got into some good areas, but we need to just keep working at that final action.”

Colchester had dominated the first half, with Newport goalkeeper Nick Townsend denying Jack Payne while Mandela Egbo and Owura Edwards also went close, for the hosts.

The U’s also had a big penalty appeal rejected when Joe Thomas appeared to handle Samson Tovide’s attempted pass in the area.

But Colchester keeper Matt Macey saved at his near post from Matthew Baker before half-time and the Exiles improved in the second half.

Macey foiled Michael Spellman and although Tovide and Lyle Taylor went close for Colchester, the deadlock could not be broken.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

