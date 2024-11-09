Newport boss Nelson Jardim: ‘We deserved something from the game’

Newport manager Nelson Jardim, whose side have won just once in six games, saw his side fall to a 2-1 defeat against Tranmere at Prenton Park.

The Exiles’ boss said: “I felt we deserved something from the game.

“The way we started, we looked very good and scored a goal that was disallowed for offside, but that was something we’ve worked on.

“After that start we had a reaction from the opposition, but nothing that created too many problems for us.

“The first goal came somewhat against the tide and I think going in at half-time behind was unfair on the boys.

“We tried to react in the second half and we did but their second goal complicated things for us. But our reaction was there and we did score that goal but just didn’t create enough after that.

“We’ve been in this position a couple of times before this season and we’ve shown the character and the resilience to respond and that’s what we need to do.

“We are disappointed but we’ve got to look forward and focus on the next game.”

Nigel Adkins was delighted with the attitude of his Tranmere players after they returned to winning ways.

Adkins’ side ended a run of three successive defeats in all competitions thanks to goals from Connor Jennings and Kieron Morris either side of half-time.

The visitors looked the more threatening in the early exchanges, with Kyle Jameson’s fourth minute strike ruled out for offside.

However, Tranmere broke the deadlock five minutes before the break when Jennings pounced on a defensive error to flick the ball home from six yards.

Morris doubled the advantage in the 58th minute after he had initially been brilliantly denied by Nick Townsend in the Newport goal, prodding the ball over the line at the second attempt.

Kyle Hudlin headed home in the 84th minute to give the visitors hope but Adkins’ side held on for their fourth win of the Sky Bet League Two season.

The boss said: “The response after last week has been good throughout the week and today we’ve gone out and got the victory we needed.

“There were plenty of good performances, some things we need to keep improving on, but there was some really good stuff.

“From my point of view, you’ve seen a team there who have worked really hard for each other and everyone has come together to create a real unity.

“I’m really pleased with the work rate that everyone has put in to get the victory that we’re all striving to get, along with the application of the players and all the staff.

“Everyone has worked really hard throughout the week to give us the platform to go and perform and there were some really good performances.

“The fans were absolutely brilliant and got right behind the team from the start and together everyone achieves more. That was a great birthday present for our owner Mark Palios.”

