Newport boss Nelson Jardim: ‘We were unlucky to lose’

Newport County head coach Nelson Jardim saw his side lose 2-1 at home to Wimbledon – and believed his side should have got something from the game.

The Exiles’ boss felt his side were unlucky to lose and played down fears of a relegation battle in the second half of his first season in charge.

“In the first half it was clear to everyone that the way we played was exciting – it was disappointing that we didn’t score two or three,” said the Portuguese.

“We are halfway through the season and have 26 points, so do exactly the same and we would have 52 [and be safe] but I am sure we will be better and improve.

“If we keep going like that, and improve little things, we will be closer to wins than defeats.”

AFC Wimbledon manager Johnnie Jackson praised his side after they overcame a poor first-half display to grind out a vital victory at struggling Newport.

In a classic game of two halves at a freezing Rodney Parade, the Dons survived a barrage of attacks from the hosts in the opening 45 minutes before demonstrating how clinical they can be after the break with two well-taken goals from Josh Kelly and substitute Romaine Sawyers.

Oliver Greaves’ stoppage-time strike was scant consolation for County, who are 18th in the table and only six points above the relegation zone.

The win lifts Jackson’s men back up to second in the table at the halfway point of the League Two campaign, and he was delighted with the second-half showing.

“It’s always difficult coming here, they’ve proved a difficult opponent – and they did again, but we found a way to win,” said the Dons boss.

“I don’t think I can repeat what was said at half-time; the least said about the first half, the better.

“We were second best, and credit to the opposition. They were brave, they took the game to us. They left bodies forward and wanted the game to get really stretched, and we allowed that to happen.”

