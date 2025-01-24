Newport boss not worried about his position despite fifth successive defeat

A fifth successive defeat leaves Newport County looking over their shoulders nervously in 20th place – just six points clear of Morecambe in 23rd.

“It’s another tough one to take,” said head coach Nelson Jardim of the 2-1 loss to Swindon.

“We’re disappointed not to have done better – I think the fans and those boys deserved more. The positive was the way we fought, they proved a lot, and we have to take this into the next couple of games and this will turnaround, for sure.

“It’s not good and we’re not happy with it, the boys are not happy with it, no-one is happy with it at this club,” he added. “I agree it’s not good enough and we have to find a way to start winning.

“But I’m not worried because I see the way the boys are fighting. From day one I think they have shown they have mental strength to overcome difficulties, but this is not the best period of our season. We are now playing teams around us, and we have to show we are better.”

Ian Holloway hailed the ideal start to “the most important week of my life so far” as his Swindon side fought back from a goal down to win at the Exiles.

Harry Smith quickly cancelled out Kyle Hudlin’s 12th-minute opener for the hosts with a 25-yard thunderbolt into the bottom corner before on-loan debutant Joe Westley – the son of former Newport boss Graham – came off the bench to slot in the winner 15 minutes from time.

A first away win under Holloway lifts the Robins up to 16th in the League Two table. They are now 11 points clear of the relegation zone and can put further distance between themselves and the bottom two with wins over 22nd-placed Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday and bottom club Carlisle next Saturday.

“I’m delighted,” said Holloway. “It was a tough game. They played well, but we matched it and I know that I’ve got people on the bench who can make a difference now.

“The lads don’t like going behind and I’m challenging them to show what they can do.

“It’s the most important week of my life so far; this week can change all that we’re hoping for, but we’ve got to earn that right and that was a fantastic performance.”

Holloway insisted, however, that he will not let his players rest on their laurels after back-to-back wins eased their relegation fears.

“Our away form has been horrendous, so I’m delighted to get the win and make it two in a row – it’s about time,” he said.

“But there’s a long way to go in the season and we’ve done nothing yet. We’ve got to keep going, and who knows where we can end up?”

