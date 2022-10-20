Newport County appoint Graham Coughlan as their new manager
Coughlan’s first managerial role came at Bristol Rovers in 2018.
He landed a permanent role after initially stepping up from defensive coach to replace Darrell Clarke on an interim basis, with the Pirates earning 10 points from a possible 15 to move out of the relegation places in League One.
Coughlan moved to Mansfield in December 2019, where he remained until October 2020, and has most recently served as an Under-23s coach at Sheffield United.
His playing career included spells with Blackburn, Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.