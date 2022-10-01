Newport down League Two leaders Leyton Orient

League Two leaders Leyton Orient suffered their first defeat of the season after Newport earned a 2-1 away win.

The visitors struck in the first half through Will Evans and an Omar Bogle penalty before Aaron Drinan pulled one back after the break.

Orient suffered a four-minute nightmare that saw The Exiles take a two-goal.

The home side were guilty of slack marking on 22 minutes when a corner by Adam Lewis was met by the unmarked Evans whose downward header bounced into the roof of the net.

Then, four minutes later, keeper Lawrence Vigouroux was caught in possession by Evans and brought down the Newport striker to concede a penalty, allowing Bogle to net from the spot.

Guilty of complacency in the first period, the O’s showed more purpose after the break and were given a lifeline on 64 minutes. Tom James hit the post with a free-kick but Drinan stabbed home the loose ball to give Orient hope.

However the Exiles were superbly marshalled by central defenders James Clarke and Mickey Demetriou enabling them pick up their first win in five matches.

