Sport

Newport earn draw at relegation-threatened Colchester

01 Apr 2023 1 minute read
Newport County keeper Joe Day. Photo Steven Paston

Struggling Colchester played out a third successive draw after being held to a 0-0 stalemate by Newport.

Colchester went close to going ahead in the second minute when Tom Hopper’s shot was deflected wide for a corner after Samson Tovide had drilled a low cross dangerously across the six-yard box.

The hosts then almost netted when Arthur Read’s curled free-kick was pushed over the bar for a corner by Newport goalkeeper Joe Day.

Will Evans’ effort was palmed away at full stretch by Colchester keeper Kieran O’Hara early in the second half but seconds later the hosts came even closer when Tovide burst from inside his own half and rounded Day but shot into the side-netting from a tight angle.

Charlie McNeill fired just wide for the Exiles and O’Hara pushed away Mickey Demetriou’s dipping shot while, at the other end, Noah Chilvers drilled a low shot just wide for Colchester.

O’Hara made a fine save to deny Demetriou’s header late on as the points were shared.

