Newport fans vote in favour of former Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins taking over club

Newport have announced fans have voted in favour of former Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins becoming the League Two club’s new owner.

A statement from the Exiles on Thursday night said a supporters’ trust vote had seen 455 of 464 participants vote in favour of Jenkins after he had addressed the fans that evening.

The statement, published on the club website, added: “Huw Jenkins will now work with the board of directors on a transfer agreement for his shareholding, and with the EFL on their acquisitions procedure for new owners.

“Huw Jenkins will begin to work with the board, behind the scenes, in readiness for his tenure as new owner of Newport County AFC.”

Jenkins was chairman at Swansea from 2002 to 2019, a period during which they went from the fourth tier to spending seven seasons in the Premier League, and winning the League Cup in 2013.

Newport, managed by Graham Coughlan, are currently 15th in the League Two table.

