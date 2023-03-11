Newport fight back to share the points at home to Bradford

Andy Cook gave Mark Hughes’s men a half-time lead with a fine finish after 36 minutes but struggling Newport levelled through a Liam Ridehalgh own goal just after the hour mark.

Bradford goalkeeper Harry Lewis escaped with only a yellow card for handling the ball outside his box midway through the first half.

And the visitors made the most of that let-off as they took the lead against the run of play.

Striker Cook beat Priestley Farquharson and Mickey Demetriou before rifling a shot into the bottom corner for his 23rd goal of the season.

Newport’s equaliser came when Demetriou’s cross from the right flicked off Bradford defender Ridehalgh, bounced over Lewis and in at the far post.

Nathan Moriah-Welsh and Cameron Norman went closest to forcing a winner for the hosts, who remain 18th in the League Two table.

Bradford slipped to sixth, four points behind third-placed Stevenage.