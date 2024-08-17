Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Newport hit back to beat Doncaster and claim first win of the season

17 Aug 2024 1 minute read
Newport County match report

Newport claimed their first win of the season and ended a 10-game losing streak with an impressive second-half fightback to beat Doncaster 3-1.

After wins over Accrington and Salford, Owen Bailey’s thumping finish in the 30th minute appeared to have set up a dominant Doncaster side for another victory.

But the Exiles, who were beaten at Cheltenham on the opening day before a Carabao Cup mauling at Leyton Orient, had other ideas.

Winger Bobby Kamwa, who had gone close before the break, levelled with a curling effort into the bottom corner less than two minutes into the second half.

Midfielder Kai Whitmore then put the hosts ahead for the first time this season with a right-foot rocket from the edge of the area in the 66th minute.

And defender Matt Baker was in the right place to fire past Teddy Sharman-Lowe when a free-kick into the box fell perfectly for him three minutes later, allowing new head coach Nelson Jardim to savour a first three points.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.