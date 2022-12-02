Newport hoping to bounce back from cup KO at Crewe

Newport have no new injury problems as they take on Crewe Alexandra this evening.

County will hope to bounce back after the disappointment of last weekend’s late FA Cup loss to Derby.

Offrande Zanzala has returned to training after recovering from a hamstring injury but is still several weeks away from full fitness.

Defender James Clarke is likely to remain sidelined after a minor knee operation while midfielder Aaron Wildig (back) is also still working his way back.

Crewe suffered a setback ahead of the Sky Bet League Two clash with the news Chris Long needs ankle surgery.

The striker has managed only 20 minutes of football this season and has now been told he must go under the knife and faces at least three months out.

Midfielder Callum Ainley (shoulder) is hoping to be playing again in early January while striker Courtney Baker-Richardson will be out for longer having had surgery on a hamstring problem.

The game comes in the week Lee Bell was made permanent manager after winning three of his four games in temporary charge.

