Newport lose 2-0 at League Two leaders Walsall

Teenage striker Nathan Lowe struck a second-half double as runaway Sky Bet League Two leaders Walsall beat Newport 2-0 to finish the year in style with sixth successive league win.

They almost made the perfect start when, straight from the kick-off, a long ball launched into the Newport area was headed on by Jamille Matt for Lowe but he was crowded out by goalkeeper Nick Townsend and his defence.

As half-time approached Matt forced a save from the visiting keeper, with Lowe sending a shot straight at Townsend soon after.

But their best chance of the half came in the 44th minute when Taylor Allen’s corner picked out the unmarked Lowe only for him to guide his header wide from four yards.

Newport’s first effort of note came midway through the second half when Kieron Evans drilled a shot straight at stopper Tommy Simkin but it was Walsall who claimed the spoils when Lowe fired home in the 73rd minute after Jack Earing’s cross had been headed into his path by Allen.

There was nearly a second for the leaders 10 minutes later but Townsend did well to palm away a fierce Ryan Stirk strike but Lowe powered in his second deep in added time to wrap up the points.

