Newport manager Nelson Jardim tears into team after heavy defeat

Newport County manager Nelson Jardim did not hold back when questioned over his assessment of proceedings at Bromley/

He said, “I’m very disappointed, we knew this was always going to be a set-play game with Bromley and yet we still conceded four goals from set plays it’s just not good enough.

“It’s an area we have to improve. I did think the positives were that we stuck with our style and we are still scoring goals but we have to look at ourselves and improve on the areas that let us down today

“This was always going to be different to the MK Dons game because Bromley play in a different style and we have to give credit to Bromley but as a team we should have been able to find solutions as you cannot concede so many goals from set plays.

“We were too slow in the first half and played too deep to our own box and this compounded the problems.”

Andy Woodman meanwhile demanded even more from his Bromley side as the EFL newcomers made it 10 games unbeaten with the resounding victory over Newport.

Headed goals from Omar Sowunmi, Callum Reynolds, Michael Cheek and Jude Arthurs gave Bromley a four-goal lead before Kieron Evans and Kai Whitmore halved the deficit. Ben Thompson added the final gloss with a stunning free-kick to seal the points for the Ravens.

Woodman said “I think anyone who has been at games at Hayes Lane would say we have been dominant without putting the ball in the back of the net.

“I’ve been saying to the boys they need to be more ruthless and we were today. That said I’ve told the boys of the need to stay humble, focused and disciplined for the further challenges that will come our way.

“We look alright at the moment but I don’t think we should carried away or too ahead of ourselves. We have another game in two days’ time and we have to carry on taking care of our business.

“I have to take my hat of to my backroom staff who work tirelessly hard to make sure we have a variation of set-pieces and they really came off today so credit to my staff and players for executing our plans.”

Bromley took the lead when Sowunmi’s bullet header from Cameron Congreve’s corner left Nick Townsend with no chance.

The lead was doubled from another set piece, Callum Reynolds heading home Ben Thompson’s corner.

Bromley made it three after the restart with Cheek getting on the end of a Thompson corner for his 12th goal of the season.

Arthurs then got in on the act 20 minutes from time, reacting quickest to make it four.

With the game done and dusted the Exiles pulled back two consolation goals. Evans and Whitmore both firing low past Grant Smith.

However, Thompson ensured it was a five-star show with a stunning free-kick in stoppage time.

