Newport rally to snatch draw with AFC Wimbledon

Newport fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon in an entertaining contest at Rodney Parade.

A James Tilley double put the visitors 2-0 up inside half an hour before Will Evans pulled one back in first-half stoppage time and Omar Bogle levelled 10 minutes after the break.

Tilley, fresh from scoring at Stamford Bridge against Premier League Chelsea in midweek, put the visitors ahead on nine minutes when he fired in off the post after good work from Ali Al-Hamidi down the right.

And the forward doubled Wimbledon’s advantage half an hour in with a superb finish from 20 yards for his seventh goal of the season after riding an attempted tackle from Ryan Delaney.

But Exiles midfielder Scot Bennett curled a shot onto the bar before Evans poked in his eighth of the campaign and Bogle produced a delightful lobbed finish to level.

Tilley was denied a hat-trick as Nick Townsend pulled off a superb save to keep out his header.

